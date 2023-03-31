Photos

IPL 2023: Ahmedabad witnesses grand opening ceremony as Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah steal limelight

Check out photos from the opening ceremony of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad, where the likes of Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia stole the show.

FirstCricket Staff March 31, 2023 22:46:34 IST
Before the cricketing action could get underway, the IPL 2023 opening ceremony took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Here, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya and his CSK counterpart MS Dhoni, are seen with BCCI president Roger Binny, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, and actors Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and singer Arijit Singh. Sportzpics
Arijit Singh kickstarted the performancesn in Ahmedabad. He performed a long range of songs, including Ae Vatan from the Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi. Sportzpics
Rashmika Mandanna danced to songs from Pushpa: The Rise, as well as dancing to the steps of the Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu from RR. Sportzpics
Tamannah Bhatia, too performed hits like the famous song Tam Tam. Sportzpics
MS Dhoni was given a rousing reception by the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Sportzpics
GT skipper Hardik Pandya was also given a special welcome by the crowd. Sportzpics
