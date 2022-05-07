IPL 2022: Yashasvi Jaiswal's 68 guides RR to 6-wicket win against PBKS
For the Royals, Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 28 in 4 overs while Yashasvi Jaiswal made 68 off 41 balls.
Yuzvendra Chahal (right) celebrates after dismissing Bhanuka Rajapaksa. He took 3 wickets in total while conceding only 28 runs in 4 overs. Sportzpics for IPL
Yashaswi Jaiswal celebrates half a century. He scored 68 off 41 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
Jonny Bairstow raises his bat after scoring a fifty. He scored 56 (40) before being dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal. Sportzpics for IPL
Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone interact during the match. Sportzpics for IPL
Arshdeep Singh appeals during the match. He took two wickets while conceding 29 runs in 4 overs. Sportzpics for IPL
Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals played a crucial stint by putting by 31 runs near the death overs. A timely 6 in the 2nd ball of the last over helped Rajasthan Royals win the match. Sportzpics for IPL