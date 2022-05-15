IPL 2022: Wriddhiman Saha's composed fifty headlines GT's win over CSK
CSK made 133 for five against Gujarat Titans with opener Gaikwad making 53 off 49 balls. In response, GT got home in 19.2 overs after a fine unbeaten 67 off 57 balls by Saha.
1/8
Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller of Gujarat Titans walk off the field after winning the IPL 2022<br />match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 15 May, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL
2/8
Captain of the Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni reacts during Match 62 of the IPL 2022 between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 15 May, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL
3/8
Wriddhiman Saha of Gujarat Titans raises his bat after scoring a fifty during Match 62 of the IPL 2022 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 15 May 2022. Saha scored 67 off 57 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
4/8
Matheesha Pathirana of the Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans during Match 62 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 15 May 2022. Pathirana bagged 2 wickets for 24. Sportzpics for IPL
5/8
N. Jagadeesan of the Chennai Super Kings bats during Match 62 of the IPL 2022 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 15 May, 2022. Jagadeesan struck an unbeaten 39 off 33 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
6/8
R. Sai Kishore of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Moeen Ali of the Chennai Super Kings during Match 62 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 15 May, 2022. Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore (1/31) broke the 57-run stand between Gaikwad and Ali, who gave a sitter to Rashid Khan at deep-mid-wicket, in the ninth over. Sportzpics for IPL
7/8
Ruturaj Gaikwad of the Chennai Super Kings bats during Match 62 of the IPL 2022 between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 15 May, 2022. Gaikwad scored his third half-century (53 off 49 balls) of the season. Sportzpics for IPL
8/8
Mohammad Shami of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Devon Conway of the Chennai Super Kings during Match 62 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 15 May, 2022. CSK lost opener Conway (5) in the third over as Shami (2/19) gave Gujarat the first breakthrough. Sportzpics for IPL