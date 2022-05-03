IPL 2022: Walk in the park for PBKS as GT succumb to second defeat of season
Shikhar Dhawan struck a fine half-century as Punjab Kings finally produced a clinical performance to beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans players walk off the field after Match 48 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Punjab Kings chased down 143 with 24 balls to spare. Sportzpics for IPL
Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings celebrates the team's victory against the Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Livingstone (30 not out off 10) displayed some brutal hitting towards the end of the chase and smashed Mohammad Shami for four sixes including a monstrous 117m hit over deep square leg. Sportzpics for IPL
Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings celebrates his fifty during Match 48 of the IPL 2022 between the Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Dhawan (62 not out off 53 balls) scored his third half-century of the season and got good support from Bhanuka Rajapaksa (40 off 28). Sportzpics for IPL
Mohammad Shami of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Punjab Kings during Match 48 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Sportzpics for IPL
B. Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans celebrates his fifty during Match 48 of the IPL 2022 between the Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. For Gujarat, only Sai Sudharsan's unbeaten 65 off 50 balls was the saving grace as Punjab bowlers conceded only 11 fours and two sixes. Sportzpics for IPL
Kagiso Rabada of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans during Match 48 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Rabada snared four wickets, including those of Rahul Tewatia (11) and Rashid Khan (0) in successive deliveries in the 17th over. Sportzpics for IPL
Rishi Dhawan of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans during Match 48 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Dhawan (1/26) removed Hardik (1) early, leaving Gujarat Titans in all sorts of trouble. Sportzpics for IPL
Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans is run out during Match 48 of the IPL 2022 between the Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Gill, who had struck two boundaries, was dismissed courtesy a direct hit from Rishi Dhawan from cover, in the third over. Sportzpics for IPL