IPL 2022: Walk in the park for PBKS as GT succumb to second defeat of season

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS, Full cricket score: Punjab Kings win by 8 wickets Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live update - Tata IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS Live cricket score , 48th IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). GT are looking for a sixth win on the trot as they look to extend their lead at the top of the points table.