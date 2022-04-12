IPL 2022: Uthappa, Dube shine as CSK beat RCB to bag first win
Chennai Super Kings (216/4) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (193/3) by 23 runs, Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa put up a cumulative total of 183 in 96 balls while Maheesh Theekshana and Ravindra Jadeja took 4 and 3 wickets each
Maheesh Theekshana of the Chennai Super Kings took 4 wickets in total. Here he celebrates the wicket of Shahbaz Ahamad of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 22 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 12th April 2022. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL
Shivam Dube of the Chennai Super Kings score 95 off 46 balls during match 22 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 12th April 2022. Photo by Rahul Gulati / Sportzpics for IPL
Ravindra Jadeja, captain of the Chennai Super Kings took 3 wickets during match 22 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 12th April 2022. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL
Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore bats during match 22 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 12th April 2022. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL
Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube cumulatively put up 183 runs off 96 balls during match 22 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 12th April 2022. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL
Ravindra Jadeja Captain of the Chennai Super Kings takes catch of Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 22 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 12th April 2022. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL
Wanindu Hasaranga of Royal Challengers Bangalore took two wickets during match 22 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 12th April 2022. Photo by Rahul Gulati / Sportzpics for IPL
Robin Uthappa of the Chennai Super Kings raises his bat after scoring a fifty during match 22 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 12th April 2022. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL
Shahbaz Ahamad of Royal Challengers Bangalore is bowled by Maheesh Theekshana of the Chennai Superkings during match 22 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 12th April 2022. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL