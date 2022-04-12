IPL 2022: Uthappa, Dube shine as CSK beat RCB to bag first win

1/9

Maheesh Theekshana of the Chennai Super Kings took 4 wickets in total. Here he celebrates the wicket of Shahbaz Ahamad of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 22 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 12th April 2022. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL