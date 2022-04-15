IPL 2022: Tripathi, Markram fifties help SRH overpower KKR

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR, Full Cricket Score and Update: Tripathi, Markram guide SRH to third consecutive win Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live update - Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR Live cricket score, 25th IPL Match Live Coverage: FOUR! SIX! SIX! Aiden Markram finishes off in style, smashing Cummins all over the park in the final over of the day as SRH (176/3) hammer KKR (175/8) by seven wickets with over two overs to spare to collect their third win on the trot!