IPL 2022: Tewatia's 13 off 3 adds closure to Gill's 96 as GT chase down PBKS' 189
Gill smashed 96 off 59 balls. He shared a 101-run partnership with debutant Sai Sudarsan (35) before Rahul Tewatia (13 off 3) finished off the match with two consecutive sixes.
Gujarat Titans celebrate the win whilst Mayank Agarwal captain of Punjab Kings consoles Odean Smith of Punjab Kings during match 16 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 8th April 2022. Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL
Raul Tewatia of Gujarat Titans hit two sixes in the last two balls to help GT win the match when 12 off 2 was required. Gujarat Titans rush to the ground to celebrate their win during match 16 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 8th April 2022. Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL
Jonny Bairstow of Punjab Kings dives for the crease during match 16 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 8th April 2022. Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL
Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans celebrating the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings during match 16 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 8th April 2022. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
Liam Livingstone of the Punjab Kings celebrating his half century during match 16 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 8th April 2022. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans scored a 96. This is him celebrating his half century during match 16 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 8th April 2022. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
Kagiso Rabada of Punjab Kings during match 16 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 8th April 2022. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans and Hardik Pandya Captain of Gujarat Titans during match 16 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 8th April 2022. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL