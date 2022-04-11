IPL 2022: SRH's calculated 8-wicket win breaks GT's streak

Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs GT Highlights: SRH win by 8 wickets Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live update - Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs GT Live cricket score , 21st IPL Match Live Coverage: IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Live Cricket Score: A good calculated run chase from SRH. Their bowlers set it up nicely with the bowlers restricting Gujarat Titans to 162/7. Williamson then led the way with a measured 57 off 46 balls. Abhishek Sharma too gave him good support at the top with 42 off 32 balls to put on a 64-run opening stand. Tripathi then played well for 17 off 11 balls before getting retired hurt. Pooran then arrived and gave the finishing touches with a 18-ball 34 cameo, he along with Aiden Markram (12 off 8 balls) finished it off comfortably with five balls to spare.