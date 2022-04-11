IPL 2022: SRH's calculated 8-wicket win breaks GT's streak
Kane Williamson led the way with a measured 57 off 46 balls. Abhishek Sharma too gave him good support at the top with 42 off 32 balls to put on a 64-run opening stand against GT
Kane Williamson captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad raises his bat after scoring a fifty during match 21 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Gujarat Titans held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 11th April 2022. Photo by Vipin Pawar / Sportzpics for IPL
T. Natarajan of the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls during match 21 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Gujarat Titans held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 11th April 2022. Photo by Pankaj Nangia / Sportzpics for IPL
Hradik Pandya of Gujarat Titans scored 50 (42) against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sportzpics
Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans bowls during match 21 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Gujarat Titans held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 11th April 2022. Photo by Vipin Pawar / Sportzpics for IPL
Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kane Williamson captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad take a run during match 21 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Gujarat Titans held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 11th April 2022. Photo by Vipin Pawar / Sportzpics for IPL
Rahul Tripathi of the Sunrisers Hyderabad was retired hurt after scoring 17 runs during match 21 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Gujarat Titans held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 11th April 2022, Photo by Pankaj Nangia / Sportzpics for IPL
Matthew Wade of Gujarat Titans and B. Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans running between the wickets during match 21 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Gujarat Titans held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 11th April 2022. Photo by Faheem Hussain / Sportzpics for IPL
Nicholas Pooran of Sunrisers Hyderabad finished the game with an 18-ball 34 cameo during match 21 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Gujarat Titans held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 11th April 2022. Photo by Vipin Pawar / Sportzpics for IPL