IPL 2022: SRH hold nerve to beat MI in thriller, stay in playoffs race
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by three runs in their Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on Tuesday.
1/9
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kane Williamson of the Sunrisers Hyderabad during Match 65 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Bhuvneshwar bowled a wicket-maiden 19th over. Sportzpics for IPL
2/9
Tim David of Mumbai Indians bats during Match 65 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. David smashed his way to 46 off just 18 balls before MI finished at 190 for seven. Sportzpics for IPL
3/9
Umran Malik of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Daniel Sams of Mumbai Indians during Match 65 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Malik picked up 3/23. Sportzpics for IPL
4/9
Washington Sundar of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians during Match 65 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Sportzpics for IPL
5/9
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians fist bump during Match 65 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Rohit struck 48 off 36 balls, while his opening partner Ishan made 43 off 34. Sportzpics for IPL
6/9
Washington Sundar of the Sunrisers Hyderabad is bowled out by Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians during Match 65 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. The Sunrisers, who were looking set for a 200 plus score, could manage only one boundary in the last two overs, which yielded 19 runs. Sportzpics for IPL
7/9
Ramandeep Singh of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Rahul Tripathi of Sunrisers Hyderabad during Match 65 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. The MI bowlers, led by Ramndeep (3/20), were able to stage a mini comeback as they got rid of Pooran, Tripathi and Aiden Markram (2) in the space of eight balls. Sportzpics for IPL
8/9
Rahul Tripathi and Priyam Garg of the Sunrisers Hyderabad during Match 65 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Tripathi scored 76 from 44 balls and was ably complemented by Garg (42) and Nicholas Pooran (38). Sportzpics for IPL
9/9
Daniel Sams of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Abhishek Sharma of the Sunrisers Hyderabad during Match 65 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Sportzpics for IPL