IPL 2022: Ruthless RR down inconsistent RCB to clinch 29-run victory
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs. The Royals posted 144 for 8 after being asked to bat with Riyan Parag top-scoring with 56 not out off 31 balls while captain Sanju Samson contributed 27
1/7
RR's Shimron Hetmyer picks up Yuzvendra Chahal to celebrate the wicket of RCB's Dinesh Karthik. Sportzpics for IPL
2/7
Virat Kohli of RCB is dismissed by RR's Prasidh Krishna. Sportzpics for IPL
3/7
Faf du Plessis was the highest scorer for RCB with 23 runs. Sportzpics for IPL
4/7
RCB's Harshal Patel and RR's Riyan Parag enter a verbal fight after RR's innings. Sportzpics for IPL
5/7
RR's Riyan Parag celebrates after scoring a fifty. He scored 56 in 31 balls.<br />Sportzpics for IPL
6/7
Virat Kohli takes Trent Boult's catch. Sportzpics for IPL
7/7
RR captain Sanju Samson celebrates with his team after clinching a victory against RCB. Sportzpis for IPL