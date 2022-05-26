IPL 2022: RCB live to fight another day as they beat LSG by 14 runs in Eliminator
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat debutants Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the IPL Eliminator on Wednesday and will now take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on Friday.
1/8
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate their win against Lucknow Super Kings during IPL 2022 match at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. Sportzpics for IPL
2/8
Josh Hazlewood of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants during the IPL 2022 match at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. Hazlewood (3/43) dealt a twin blow in the penultimate over as LSG finished at 193 for 6. Sportzpics for IPL
3/8
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate the wicket of Deepak Hooda of Lucknow Super Giants during IPL 2022 match at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. Sportzpics for IPL
4/8
Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants take a single during IPL 2022 match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Kings at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. Hooda scored 45 off 26 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
5/8
KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants bats during IPL 2022 match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Kings at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. Skipper KL Rahul slammed a 58-ball 79 to keep Lucknow in the hunt. Sportzpics for IPL
6/8
Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates his century during IPL 2022 match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Kings at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. Invited to bat, Patidar hit 12 fours and 7 sixes during his stunning unbeaten 54-ball 111-run knock to anchor the innings. Sportzpics for IPL
7/8
Dinesh Karthik and Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bangalore chat during IPL 2022 match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Kings at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. Patidar along with Karthik (37 not out from 23 balls) put on a match-turning unbroken partnership of 92 runs from 41 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
8/8
Mohsin Khan of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Faf du Plessis of Royal Challengers Bangalore during IPL 2022 match at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. Mohsin picked 1 for 25. Sportzpics for IPL