IPL 2022: RCB get back to winning ways with 13-run win over CSK
Chennai Super Kings were pushed to the brink of elimination after losing their seventh match by 13 runs to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL on Wednesday.
1/8
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate their win against Chennai Super Kings during Match 49 of the IPL 2022 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Sportzpics for IPL
2/8
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings during Match 49 of the IPL 2022 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Maxwell (2/22) and Harshal Patel (3/35) emerged as the best bowlers for RCB. Sportzpics for IPL
3/8
Devon Conway of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot during Match 49 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. CSK were restricted to 160 for 8 in 20 overs, despite a fifty by Conway (56) at the top. Sportzpics for IPL
4/8
Shahbaz Ahmed and Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrate the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings during Match 49 of the IPL 2022 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Sportzpics for IPL
5/8
Maheesh Theekshana of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Mahipal Lomror of Royal Challengers Bangalore during Match 49 of the IPL at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Theekshana (3/27) took three wickets in the 19th over. Sportzpics for IPL
6/8
Mahipal Lomror of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during Match 49 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Lomror top scored with a 27-ball 42. Rajat Patidar (21 off 15 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (26 off 17 balls) chipped in with useful contributions. Sportzpics for IPL
7/8
Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Faf du Plessis of Royal Challengers Bangalore during Match 49 of the IPL 2022 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Fit-again Mooen Ali scalped two wickets for 28. Sportzpics for IPL
8/8
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis of Royal Challengers Bangalore fist bump during Match 49 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Kohli (30) and du Plessis (38) frittered away good starts. Sportzpics for IPL