IPL 2022: RCB demolish SRH by 67 runs; Kohli registers 3rd golden duck

RCB made 192 for 3 with skipper Faf du Plessis remaining not out on 73 off 50 balls. Rajat Patidar got 48 off 38 balls while Dinesh Karthik smashed 30 not out off just eight balls.

FirstCricket Staff May 08, 2022 19:42:17 IST