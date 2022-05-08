IPL 2022: RCB demolish SRH by 67 runs; Kohli registers 3rd golden duck
RCB made 192 for 3 with skipper Faf du Plessis remaining not out on 73 off 50 balls. Rajat Patidar got 48 off 38 balls while Dinesh Karthik smashed 30 not out off just eight balls.
1/7
Jagadeesha Suchith of RCB being congratulated by his teammates for dismissing Virat Kohli. Sportzpics for IPL
2/7
Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar cumulatively put up 121 runs. Sportzpics for IPL
3/7
Faf du Plessis celebrates his 50. He went on to score 73 runs (not out) off 50 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
4/7
Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram cumulatively put up 79 runs in 64 runs. Sportzpics for IPL
5/7
Fazalhaq Farooqi bowls during the match. Sportzpics for IPL
6/7
Virat Kohli attempts a run out during the match. Sportzpics for IPL
7/7
Rahul Tripathi celebrates his half century. Sportzpics for IPL