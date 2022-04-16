IPL 2022: RCB defend 189 against DC, clinch 4th victory by 16 runs
RCB are back in contention for the playoffs after collecting their fourth win in six games, moving to the third spot on the points table in the process.
Glenn Maxwell scored a 55 (34) before being sent back to the dugout by Kuldeep Yadav. This is him celebrating his half century. Sportzpics
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after taking Glenn Maxwell's wicket. Kuldeep conceded 46 runs in four overs and took one wicket. Sportzpics
Dinesh Karthik put up an unbeaten 66 in 34 balls. He also scored 28 in an over - four 4s and two 6s during an over by Muftafizur Rahman. Sportzpics
David Warner contributed with a crucial 66 in 38 balls for of Delhi Capitals. Sportzpics
Wanindu Hasaranga of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates after fall of Mitchell Marsh. Sportzpics for IPL
Rishabh Pant, captain of Delhi Capitals, reacts after falling during the match. Sportzpics
Josh Hazlewood celebrates after takes a wicket of Lalit Yadav. He took three wickets in total against 28 runs in 4 overs. Sportzpics