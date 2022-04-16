IPL 2022: RCB defend 189 against DC, clinch 4th victory by 16 runs

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 DC vs RCB, Full Cricket Score: All-round Bangalore win by 16 runs IPL 2022, DC vs RCB Live Score: Needing to hit nearly every ball out of the park, Kuldeep can collect only a couple of boundaries in the first four deliveries, sealing the game in the process. Harshal Patel closes out the innings, conceding a single off each of the last two balls, as Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 16 runs to collect their fourth victory of the season — the first time they’ve won defending a target after three successful chases.