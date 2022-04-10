IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals hold nerve against Lucknow Super Giants to clinch last-over thriller
Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by three runs in an Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on Sunday.
Rajasthan Royals players celebrate their win during Match 20 of the IPL 2022 between the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL
Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Quinton de Kock of Lucknow Super Giants during Match 20 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Chahal picked 4 for 41 and leads the purple cap race with 11 wickets. Sportzpics for IPL
Quinton de Kock of Lucknow Super Giants bats during Match 20 of the IPL 2022 between the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. De Kock scored 39 and Marcus Stoinis 38 . Sportzpics for IPL
Trent Boult of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants during match 20 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL
Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals celebrates his fifty during Match 20 of the IPL 2022 between the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Hetmyer smashed an unbeaten fifty as Rajasthan Royals recovered from a mid-innings slump to post 165 for six. Sportzpics for IPL
R Ashwin of Rajasthan Royals bats during Match 20 of the IPL 2022 between the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Ashwin and Hetmyer stitched a 68-run stand off 51 balls before the former was strategically retired out by the RR camp in the slog overs. Sportzpics for IPL
Jason Holder of Lucknow Super Giants successfully appeals for the wicket of Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals during Match 20 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Holder went for runs too many but managed two wickets. Sportzpics for IPL
Avesh Khan of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals during Match 20 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Avesh drew first blood, uprooting Buttler's middle stumps with his first delivery as RR reached 44 for 1 in the Powerplay overs. Sportzpics for IPL