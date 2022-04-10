IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals hold nerve against Lucknow Super Giants to clinch last-over thriller

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 RR vs LSG, Full cricket score: Chahal steers Rajasthan to three-run win Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live update - Tata IPL 2022 RR vs LSG Live cricket score , 20th IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 20 of IPL 2022 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. KL Rahul and Co will be looking to continue their winning momentum, having won three in a row after losing their opening match to Gujarat Titans (GT). Stay tuned for more updates.