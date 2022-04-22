IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals hand Delhi Capitals 15-run loss in high-scoring thriller
Rajasthan Royals posted an imposing 222 for two after being asked to bat, riding on a magnificent 116 from opener Jos Buttler, and then restricted Delhi Capitals to 207 for eight.
1/8
Rajasthan Royals celebrate their win against Delhi Capitals during Match 34 of the IPL 2022 the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. With this win, Royals have risen to the top of the points table. Sportzpics for IPL
2/8
Captain of Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson runs out Shardul Thakur of Delhi Capitals during Match 34 of the IPL 2022 between the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Sportzpics for IPL
3/8
Captain of Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant walks off the field after being dismissed during Match 34 of the IPL 2022 between the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Pant top-scored with a 44 while Prithvi Shaw and Lalit Yadav contributed 37 each. Sportzpics for IPL
4/8
Prasidh Krishna of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of David Warner of Delhi Capitals during Match 34 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Prasidh Krishna took three wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin got two. Sportzpics for IPL
5/8
Captain of Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson plays a shot during Match 34 of the IPL 2022 between the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Samson (46 not out off 19 balls) played a little cameo to help RR cross the 200-run mark and register the highest score of the season. Sportzpics for IPL
6/8
David Warner of Delhi Capitals takes the catch of Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals during Match 34 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Sportzpics for IPL
7/8
Syed Khaleel Ahmed of Delhi Capitals celebrates with teammates the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal of Rajasthan Royals during Match 34 of the IPL 2022 between at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Khaleel Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman took one wicket apiece. Sportzpics for IPL
8/8
Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal of Rajasthan Royals fist bump during Match 34 of the IPL 2022 between the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Buttler smashed his third century of the season (116 off 65 balls) to lay the foundation of the imposing total (224/2) in the company of Devdutt Padikkal, who hit 54 off 35 balls. Sportzpics for IPL