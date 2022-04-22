IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals hand Delhi Capitals 15-run loss in high-scoring thriller

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 DC vs RR, Full Cricket Score: RR survive late scare to beat DC by 15 runs Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live update - Tata IPL 2022 DC vs RR Live cricket score , 34th IPL Match Live Coverage: Superb comeback by Obed McCoy after getting smacked for three sixes by Rovman Powell in the first three balls. Follows up the hat-trick of maximums with a dot, as Powell swings his bat and misses. Collects a brace off the fifth, before getting dismissed for 36 in the last delivery. Rajasthan win by 15 runs, and jump to the top of the IPL 2022 points table.