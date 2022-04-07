IPL 2022: Quinton de Kock shines as Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.
1/10
Ayush Badoni of Lucknow Super Giants greets players of Delhi Capitals after winning the match at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Sportzpics for IPL
2/10
Deepak Hooda of Lucknow Super Giants plays a shot during match 15 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Sportzpics for IPL
3/10
Prithvi Shaw and Lalit Yadav of the Delhi Capitals celebrate the wicket of Evin Lewis of Lucknow Super Giants during match 15 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Sportzpics for IPL
4/10
Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul during match 15 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Kuldeep took two wickets. Sportzpics for IPL
5/10
Quinton de Kock of Lucknow Super Giants bats during match 15 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. De Kock scored 80 off 52 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
6/10
Captain of Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant bats during match 15 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Pant and Sarfaraz Khan chipped in with 39 not out and 36 not out, respectively. Sportzpics for IPL
7/10
Ravi Bishnoi of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Rovman Powell of Delhi Capitals during match 15 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Bishnoi picked 2 wickets for 22 runs. Sportzpics for IPL
8/10
David Warner of Delhi Capitals caught by Ayush Badoni of Lucknow Super Giants during match 15 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Sportzpics for IPL
9/10
Prithvi Shaw fist bumps with David Warne after scoring a fifty during match 15 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Sportzpics for IPL
10/10
Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals bats during match 15 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Shaw top-scored for the Capitals with a 34-ball 61. Sportzpics for IPL