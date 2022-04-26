IPL 2022 Purple Cap: A look at top wicket-takers in the competition
Yuzvendra Chahal: Matches: 7, Team: Rajasthan Royals, Wickets: 18, Best figures: 5/40.Sportzpics
T.Natarajan: Matches: 7, Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wickets: 15, Best figures: 3/10. Sportzpics
Dwayne Bravo: Matches: 8, Team: Chennai Super Kings, Wickets: 14, Best figures: 3/20. Sportzpics
Kuldeep Yadav: Matches: 7, Team: Delhi Capitals, Wickets: 13, Best figures: 4/35. Sportzpics
Umesh Yadav: Matches: 8, Team: Kolkata Knight Riders, Wickets: 11, Best figures: 3/23. Sportzpics
Khaleel Ahmed: Matches: 6, Team: Delhi Capitals, Wickets: 11, Best figures: 3/25. Sportzpics
Avesh Khan: Matches: 7, Team: Lucknow Super Giants, Wickets: 11, Best figures: 4/24. Sportzpics
Wanindu Hasaranga: Matches: 8, Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wickets: 11, Best figures: 4/20. Sportzpics
Mohammed Shami: Matches: 7, Team: Gujarat Titans, Wickets: 10, Best figures: 3/25. Sportzpics
Rahul Chahar: Matches: 8, Team: Punjab Kings, Wickets: 10, Best figures: 3/25. Sportzpics