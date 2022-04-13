IPL 2022: Odean Smith shines with ball as PBKS hold nerve to down MI

9/9

Captain of Punjab Kings Mayank Agarwal raises his bat after scoring a fifty during Match 23 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Agarwal (52) and Shikhar Dhawan (70) struck their first half-centuries of the season as Punjab Kings rode on a fine start from the openers to post a challenging 198 for five Sportzpics for IPL