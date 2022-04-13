IPL 2022: Odean Smith shines with ball as PBKS hold nerve to down MI
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians' winless run continued as they slumped to 12-run loss against Punjab Kings to suffer their fifth straight defeat in the IPL on Wednesday.
Odean Smith of Punjab Kings celebrates with teammates the wicket of Jaydev Unadkat of Mumbai Indians during Match 23 of the IPL 2022 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Odean Smith (4/30) shone bright with the ball for Punjab. Sportzpics for IPL
Kagiso Rabada of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians during Match 23 of the IPL 2022 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Rabada picked two wickets for 29. Sportzpics for IPL
Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians is run out during Match 23 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Sportzpics for IPL
Dewald Brevis of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during Match 23 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Brevis top-scored for MI with 49 off 25 balls while Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma made 43 and 36 respectively. Sportzpics for IPL
Punjab Kings players celebrate the wicket of Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians during Match 23 of the IPL 2022 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Sportzpics for IPL
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings during Match 23 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Bumrah's toe-crusher which yorked the dangerous Livingstone helped MI to keep things under check with 99 runs coming of the last 10 overs. Sportzpics for IPL
Jitesh Sharma of Punjab Kings plays a shot during Match 23 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Jitesh (30 off 15 balls) smashed 23 off Jaydev Unadkat in the 18th over. Sportzpics for IPL
Jaydev Unadkat of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Punjab Kings during Match 23 of the IPL 2022 between at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Unadkat picked 1 for 44 while Basil Thampi scalped 2 for 47. Sportzpics for IPL
Captain of Punjab Kings Mayank Agarwal raises his bat after scoring a fifty during Match 23 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Agarwal (52) and Shikhar Dhawan (70) struck their first half-centuries of the season as Punjab Kings rode on a fine start from the openers to post a challenging 198 for five Sportzpics for IPL