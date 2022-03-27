IPL 2022: Never-say-die spirit helps PBKS chase down an improbable 205 against RCB
Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan helped PBKS seal the deal for Punjab Kings by delivering brilliantly with a combined 49 in 28 balls in the death overs.
Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan of Punjab Kings during match 3 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 27th March 2022. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IP
Faf Du Plessis captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore after his fifty during match 3 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 27th March 2022<br />Photo by Rahul Gulati / Sportzpics for IPL
Odean Smith of Punjab Kings scored a crucial 25 off 8 balls during the end overs of match 3 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 27th March 2022. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL
Faf Du Plessis captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates fifty runs with Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 3 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 27th March 2022. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL
Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings during match 3 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 27th March 2022. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL
Wanindu Hasaranga of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Mayank Agarwal captain of Punjab Kings during match 3 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 27th March 2022. Photo by Rahul Gulati / Sportzpics for IPL
Rahul Chahar of Punjab Kings celebrates after takes a wikcet of Anuj Rawat of Royal Challengers Bangaloreduring match 3 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 27th March 2022. Photo by Rahul Gulati / Sportzpics for IPL
Bhanuka Rajapaksa of Punjab Kings during match 3 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 27th March 2022. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL
Mohammed Siraj of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Raj Angad Bawa of Punjab Kings during match 3 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 27th March 2022. Photo by Rahul Gulati / Sportzpics for IPL