IPL 2022: MS Dhoni holds nerve to take Chennai Super Kings home against Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by three wickets in their Indian Premier League match in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.
MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings celebrates their win during Match 33 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. CSK chased down the target of 156 in the final ball with Dhoni hitting the winning runs — a four — and remaining not out on 28. Sportzpics for IPL
Mumbai Indians' players celebrate the wicket of Shivam Dube of the Chennai Super Kings during Match 33 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Sportzpics for IPL
Ambati Rayudu of the Chennai Super Kings bats during Match 33 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Rayudu top-scored for CSK with a 35-ball 40 while Robin Uthappa chipped in with a 30. Sportzpics for IPL
Daniel Sams of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad of the Chennai Super Kings during Match 33 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Daniel Sams took four wickets for 30 runs while Jaydev Unadkat got two. Sportzpics for IPL
N Tilak Varma of Mumbai Indians celebrates his fifty during Match 33 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Tilak Varma scored 51 off 43, his second fifty of the season, to help Mumbai Indians post a target of 155 runs. Sportzpics for IPL
Captain of Chennai Super Kings Ravindra Jadeja drops a catch during Match 33 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Sportzpics for IPL
Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during Match 33 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Suryakumar chipped in with a 21-ball 32. Sportzpics for IPL
Mukesh Choudhary of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians during Match 33 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Choudhary took three wickets for 19 runs, dismissing Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in the first over of the match while Dwayne Bravo picked two. Sportzpics for IPL