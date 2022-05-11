IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh-David Warner partnership powers DC to 8-wicket win over RR
While Ravichandran Ashwin scored his maiden 50, it was no match against Mitchell Marsh's 89 and David Warner's 52 (not out)
Mitchell Marsh celebrates after half a ton. He then went on to score 89 runs off 62 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
R. Ashwin raises his bat after scoring a fifty in 38 balls. Just after reaching half a century he was dismissed by Mitchell Marsh. Sportzpics for IPL
Mitchell Marsh and David Warner put up 141 runs in 103 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
Devdutt Padikkal of Rajasthan Royals walks back to the pavilion after getting out. He scored 48 off 30 balls before being dismissed by Anrich Nortje. Sportzpics for IPL
Shardul Thakur of takes Sanju Samson's catch. Sportzpics for IPL
Chetan Sakariya of Delhi Capitals celebrates after taking Jos Buttler's wicket. Sportzpics for IPL
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals drops a catch during the match. Sportzpics for IPL