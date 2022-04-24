IPL 2022: MI no match for clinical LSG as Rohit Sharma and Co succumb to eighth straight defeat

8/9

KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants hits the ball for a six during Match 37 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. KL Rahul smashed his second hundred (103 not out off 62 balls) as he guided Lucknow Super Giants to 168 for 6. Sportzpics for IPL