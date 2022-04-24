IPL 2022: MI no match for clinical LSG as Rohit Sharma and Co succumb to eighth straight defeat
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians were knocked out of Indian Premier League after losing their eighth successive match by 36 runs to Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.
1/9
Lucknow Super Giants players greet Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians after winning Match 37 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL
2/9
N Tilak Varma of Mumbai Indians during Match 37 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Tilak scored 38 off 27 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
3/9
Krunal Pandya of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians during Match 37 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Pandya picked 3 wickets for 19 runs while Dushmantha Chameera conceded only 14 runs in 4 overs. Sportzpics for IPL
4/9
Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians plays the ball on to the foot of Quinton de Kock of Lucknow Super Giants during Match 37 of the IPL 2022 between at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL
5/9
Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians hits a four during Match 37 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Rohit scored 39 off 31 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
6/9
Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Krunal Pandya of Lucknow Super Giants during Match 37 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Pollard had the best bowling figures with 2 for 8 in two overs. Sportzpics for IPL
7/9
Manish Pandey of Lucknow Super Giants during Match 37 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Pandey was the second highest scorer with 22 for LSG as other batters failed to make significant contribution. Sportzpics for IPL
8/9
KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants hits the ball for a six during Match 37 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. KL Rahul smashed his second hundred (103 not out off 62 balls) as he guided Lucknow Super Giants to 168 for 6. Sportzpics for IPL
9/9
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Quinton de Kock of Lucknow Super Giants during Match 37 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Bumrah was the best bowler with 1 for 31 in 4 overs. Sportzpics for IPL