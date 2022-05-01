Photos

IPL 2022: MI finally get off the mark as they come out on top against RR

Check out photos from the IPL 2022 match between RR and MI.

FirstCricket Staff May 01, 2022 00:14:55 IST
Suryakumar Yadav's half-century finally helped Mumbai Indians open their account in IPL 2022, with a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Saturday. Sportzpics
1/5
Suryakumar Yadav's half-century finally helped Mumbai Indians open their account in IPL 2022, with a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Saturday. Sportzpics
RR were put to bat by MI. Jos Buttler was the star for them with the bat as he scored 67 off 52 balls. RR got to 158/6 from 20 overs. Sportzpics
2/5
RR were put to bat by MI. Jos Buttler was the star for them with the bat as he scored 67 off 52 balls. RR got to 158/6 from 20 overs. Sportzpics
Riley Meredith finished with figures of 2/24. Sportzpics
3/5
Riley Meredith finished with figures of 2/24. Sportzpics
Birthday boy Rohit Sharma's inconsistent form this season continued when he was dismissed for just two runs. Sportzpics
4/5
Birthday boy Rohit Sharma's inconsistent form this season continued when he was dismissed for just two runs. Sportzpics
Needing four off the last six balls, MI lost Pollard in the first ball of the 20th over but Daniel Sams finished the game with a powerful six over deep midwicket. Sportzpics
5/5
Needing four off the last six balls, MI lost Pollard in the first ball of the 20th over but Daniel Sams finished the game with a powerful six over deep midwicket. Sportzpics