IPL 2022: MI finally get off the mark as they come out on top against RR
Check out photos from the IPL 2022 match between RR and MI.
1/5
Suryakumar Yadav's half-century finally helped Mumbai Indians open their account in IPL 2022, with a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Saturday. Sportzpics
2/5
RR were put to bat by MI. Jos Buttler was the star for them with the bat as he scored 67 off 52 balls. RR got to 158/6 from 20 overs. Sportzpics
3/5
Riley Meredith finished with figures of 2/24. Sportzpics
4/5
Birthday boy Rohit Sharma's inconsistent form this season continued when he was dismissed for just two runs. Sportzpics
5/5
Needing four off the last six balls, MI lost Pollard in the first ball of the 20th over but Daniel Sams finished the game with a powerful six over deep midwicket. Sportzpics