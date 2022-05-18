IPL 2022: Marcus Stoinis holds nerve in last-ball thriller to guide LSG to 2-run win over KKR
Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two runs in a last-ball thriller to qualify for the IPL play offs in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Marcus Stoinis of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the win during Match 66 of the IPL 2022 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Stoinis picked 3 for 23. Sportzpics for IPL
Rinku Singh of the Kolkata Knight Riders bats during Match 66 of the IPL 2022 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. KKR fell short by just two runs, scoring 208 for 8 in 20 overs with Evin Lewis taking a stunning catch of Rinku Singh (40) to turn the match on the head. Sportzpics for IPL
Ravi Bishnoi of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Sam Billings of the Kolkata Knight Riders during Match 66 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Sportzpics for IPL
Nitish Rana of the Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during Match 66 of the IPL 2022 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. While Rana scored 42, Shreyas Iyer made 50. Sportzpics for IPL
Mohsin Khan of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer of the Kolkata Knight Riders during Match 66 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Mohsin Khan picked 3 for 20. Sportzpics for IPL
Sunil Narine of the Kolkata Knight Riders bowls during Match 66 of the IPL 2022 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. None of the KKR bowlers could pose any challenge with Narine returning with figures of 0 for 27, while Tim Southee and Andre Russell conceded 57 and 45 runs in four and three overs respectively. Sportzpics for IPL
Quinton de Kock of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates his hundred during Match 66 of the IPL 2022 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. De Kock smashed the highest score of the ongoing season, an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls, while skipper Rahul hit 68 not out off 51 as the opening duo shared the highest ever partnership in IPL. Sportzpics for IPL
Sam Billings of the Kolkata Knight Riders reacts during Match 66 of the IPL 2022 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Sportzpics for IPL
KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock of Lucknow Super Giants fist bump during Match 66 of the IPL 2022 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Sportzpics for IPL