IPL 2022: Marcus Stoinis holds nerve in last-ball thriller to guide LSG to 2-run win over KKR

Sunil Narine of the Kolkata Knight Riders bowls during Match 66 of the IPL 2022 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. None of the KKR bowlers could pose any challenge with Narine returning with figures of 0 for 27, while Tim Southee and Andre Russell conceded 57 and 45 runs in four and three overs respectively. Sportzpics for IPL