IPL 2022: LSG put all-round show to beat PBKS by 20 runs
Lucknow Super Giants registered their sixth win of the season for the third place in the points table as they defeated Punjab Kings by 20 runs in Match 42 of IPL 2022 at MCA in Pune on Friday. Sportzpics
Batting first, LSG opener Quinton de Kock, along with No. 3 Deepak Hooda, laid foundation for a strong total on a patchy surface by taking the score to 100 as they eventually scored a 153/8 in 20 overs. Sportzpics
LSG could have scored much more if not for PBKS pacer Kagiso Rabada, who picked four wickets while the remaining LSG batter after De Kock and Hooda could score just 48 runs. Sportzpics
Rahul Chahar also made valuable contribution as he picked two crucial wickets of big-hitters Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder as LSG middle-order collapsed like a pack of cards. Sportzpics
Sikhar Dhawan disappointed the most among PBKS batters as the in-form opener was unusually slow with a 15-ball 5 before Ravi Bishnoi put him out of his misery. Sportzpics
Jonny Bairstow was the only remaining recognised PBKS batter who put up a fight with a 32-run innings but once he was removed at a crucial juncture, the Chandigarh-based side gave up the battle. Sportzpics
Unheralded left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan was pick among the LSG bowlers as he picked three wickets during the game (3/24) while surpassing his IPL career haul of a wicket in two games earlier. Sportzpics
LSG's express Lankar pacer Dushmanta Chameera continued with his fine form as he scalped the two dangermen in Mayank and Bairstow to back up Mohsin from the other end. Sportzpics