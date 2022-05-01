IPL 2022: LSG pip DC in high-scoring thriller
KL Rahul scored a 77 while Deepak Hooda scored 52. Mohsin Khan stunned with the ball by picking up four wickets and conceding only 16 runs
KL Rahul raises his bat to celebrate half a century. He scored 77 in 51 balls before being dismissed by Shardul Thakur. Sportzpics for IPL
Mohsin Khan bowls out Rishabh Pant for 44 (30). Sportzpics for IPL
LSG players congratulate Mohsin Khan after he picks up the wicket of Rishabh Pant. He put on a brilliant bowling display with a 4/16.<br />Sportzpics for IPL
Shardul Thakur attempts to run out Deepak Hooda. Sportzpics for IPL
Shardul Thakur celebrates after taking KL rahul's wicket. He took all 3 wickets during the first innings while conceding 40 runs. Sportzpics for IPL
Deepak Hooda celebrates his 50. He scored 52 (34) in all. Sportzpics for IPL
Rovman Powell plays a shot during the match. He put up 35 in 21 balls. Sportzpics for IPL