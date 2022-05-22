IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone's 22-ball 49 guides Punjab Kings to easy win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Highlights, IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS, Full Cricket Score: Punjab end season on a high with five-wicket win Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live update - Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS cricket score, 70th IPL Match Live Coverage: Livingstone nearly ends the game in Romario Shepherd’s first over of the evening, plundering 23 from the over including two maximums — the first of which is the 1,000th of the season! Punjab Kings need just two more runs to win with five wickets and as many overs left.