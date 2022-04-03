IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone shines as Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs
Liam Livingstone hit a superb half-century and then took two wickets as Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Sunday.
Punjab Kings' players greet the players of Chennai Super Kings after winning the match 11 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL
Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings celebrates with teammates the wicket of Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings during match 11 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL
Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings during match 11 of the IPL 2022 between the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Sunday. Dube scored 57 off 30 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings bats during match 11 of the IPL 2022 between Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL
Captain of Punjab Kings Mayank Agarwal takes a catch to dismiss Robin Uthappa of the Chennai Super Kings during match 11 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL
Chris Jordan of the Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Odean Smith of Punjab Kings during match 11 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Sunday. Jordon picked 2 wickets for 23. Sportzpics for IPL
Jitesh Sharma of Punjab Kings bats during match 11 of the IPL 2022 between the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL
Liam Livingstone of the Punjab Kings celebrates his half-century during match 11 of the IPL 2022 between the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Sunday. Livingstone smashed 60 off 32 balls and picked two wickets, while Shikhar Dhawan and Jitesh Sharma chipped in with useful contributions of 33 and 26, respectively. Sportzpics for IPL
MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings runs out Bhanuka Rajapaksa of Punjab Kings during match 11 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Sunday.<br />Sportzpics for IPL
Mukesh Choudhary of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings as Shikhar Dhawan looks on during match 11 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL