IPL 2022: Lalit-Axar partnership helps DC pull off brilliant 177-run chase against MI
The Lalit Yadav (48) - Axar Patel (38) partnership clicked well in the 18th over, where they managed to clinch 24 runs off of Daniel Sams' over
1/8
Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals celebrates the win during match 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 27th March 2022<br />Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL
2/8
Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians batting during match 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 27th March 2022. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
3/8
Lalit Yadav of Delhi Capitals and Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals during match 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 27th March 2022<br />Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL
4/8
Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals celebrating the wicket of Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians during match 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 27th March 2022 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
5/8
Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians and Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians taking a single during match 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 27th March 2022 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
6/8
Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals hits over the top for six during match 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 27th March 2022<br />Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL
7/8
Tymal Mills of Mumbai Indians celebrating the wicket of Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals during match 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 27th March 2022 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
8/8
Basil Thampi of Mumbai Indians celebrating the wicket of Rovman Powell of Delhi Capitals during match 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 27th March 2022 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL