IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav continues to haunt KKR; shines in DC's four-wicket win
Kuldeep Yadav made a light work of KKR top order with a 4/14 spell that proved pivotal in Delhi Capitals' four-wicket win in Match 41 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
KKR top-order came a cropper as they lost four wickets within eight overs with just 35 runs on the board at the start of the innings. Opener Aaron Finch failed to show consistency to add to KKR's batting woes. Sportzpics
Nitish Rana's half century (right), along with Rinku Singh's 16-ball 23, brought some semblance of respectability to KKR total by taking them close to 150. Sportzpics
Mustafizur Rahman, however, swung the momentum back in Delhi's favour with three wickets and just a run in the final over to restrict KKR at 146 for 9. Sportzpics
Chasing the modest total, Prithvi Shaw disappointed again with a golden duck as he was caught and bowled off the first ball of the chase by Umesh Yadav. Sportzpics
David Warner's 26-ball 42 didn't allow DC to crumble under pressure as his innings allowed them to put 80 runs on the board by the end of the ninth over. Sportzpics
Umesh Yadav, however, kept bringing KKR back in the game by picking big wickets of Shaw, David Warner and Rishabh Pant. Sportzpics
KKR fightback was shortlived as Rovman Powell, along with some help from Axar Patel, ensured Delhi Capitals victory by four wickets as he remained not out with a match-winning 17-ball 24. Sportzpics