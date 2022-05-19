IPL 2022: Kohli, du Plessis shine as RCB beat GT by 8 wickets to stay alive in playoff race
Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in their final league match to stay alive in the IPL play-off race in Mumbai on Thursday.
Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrate their win against Gujarat Titans during Match 67 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. RCB won by eight wickets and eight balls to spare to stay alive in the play-off race. Sportzpics for IPL
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore bats during Match 67 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Maxwell (40 not out off 18) provided the finishing touches as RCB romped home with eight balls remaining.<br />Sportzpics for IPL
Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore during Match 67 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Rashid picked two wickets for 32. Sportzpics for IPL
Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore during Match 67 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Du Plessis and Kohli added 115 for the first wicket. Sportzpics for IPL
Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates his half century during Match 67 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Kohli made his highest score of this season (73 off 54 balls) and also crossed 7000 runs for RCB in T20s. Sportzpics for IPL
R Sai Kishore of Gujarat Titans bowls during Match 67 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Sportzpics for IPL
Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans bats during Match 67 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Rashid (19 not out off six) joined Hardik in the death overs and whacked couple of sixes towards the end to push the total past 160. Sportzpics for IPL
Wanindu Hasaranga of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of David Miller of Gujarat Titans during Match 67 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Hasaranga got rid of David Miller (34 off 25) with a sharp return catch. Sportzpics for IPL
Captain of Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya bats during Match 67 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Hardik made a well crafted 62 not out off 47 balls even though he was not at his fluent best. Sportzpics for IPL
Josh Hazlewood of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans during Match 67 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Hazzlewood (2/39) picked up two wickets for RCB. Sportzpics for IPL