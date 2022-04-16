Photos

IPL 2022: KL Rahul century proves decisive in LSG win over MI

LSG captain KL Rahul led from the front as he scored an unbeaten 103 to take his side to 199 for 4 in 20 overs

FirstCricket Staff April 16, 2022 20:16:47 IST
LSG captain KL Rahul led from the front as he scored an unbeaten 103 to take his side to 199 for 4 in 20 overs. Sportzpics
Rahul's 'cancelling out the noise' gesture won over the Internet. He played 60 deliveries during his firework of an innings, which was laced with nine 4s and five 6s. Sportzpics
Manish Pandey (right) held on to the other end in a crucial 72-run stand with the skipper while scoring a 29-ball 38. Sportzpics
LSG's young pacer Avesh Khan stopped the MI top-order from going gungho by dismissing skipper Rohit Sharma and in-form Dewald Brevis. The fast bowler proved his value in the death overs as well with the wicket of Fabian Allen. Sportzpics
Rohit Sharma's early dismissal was a big blow for MI as the skipper could only score 13 before falling to Avesh. Sportzpics
Suryakumar Yadav tried to rebuild the chase as he scored 37 while adding 64 runs for the fourth wicket with Tilak Varma but soaring required rate got to him eventually. Sportzpics
Kieron Pollard, along with Jaydev Unadkat, made a last-ditched effort to bring MI back in the chase at the death but it was too little to late. Sportzpics
