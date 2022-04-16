IPL 2022: KL Rahul century proves decisive in LSG win over MI
LSG captain KL Rahul led from the front as he scored an unbeaten 103 to take his side to 199 for 4 in 20 overs
1/7
LSG captain KL Rahul led from the front as he scored an unbeaten 103 to take his side to 199 for 4 in 20 overs. Sportzpics
2/7
Rahul's 'cancelling out the noise' gesture won over the Internet. He played 60 deliveries during his firework of an innings, which was laced with nine 4s and five 6s. Sportzpics
3/7
Manish Pandey (right) held on to the other end in a crucial 72-run stand with the skipper while scoring a 29-ball 38. Sportzpics
4/7
LSG's young pacer Avesh Khan stopped the MI top-order from going gungho by dismissing skipper Rohit Sharma and in-form Dewald Brevis. The fast bowler proved his value in the death overs as well with the wicket of Fabian Allen. Sportzpics
5/7
Rohit Sharma's early dismissal was a big blow for MI as the skipper could only score 13 before falling to Avesh. Sportzpics
6/7
Suryakumar Yadav tried to rebuild the chase as he scored 37 while adding 64 runs for the fourth wicket with Tilak Varma but soaring required rate got to him eventually. Sportzpics
7/7
Kieron Pollard, along with Jaydev Unadkat, made a last-ditched effort to bring MI back in the chase at the death but it was too little to late. Sportzpics