IPL 2022: KKR's Pat Cummins unleashes carnage on field to steal the match away from MI

IPL 2022: Pat Cummins' 15-ball 56* blows away Mumbai Indians Cummins blazed away to his fifty in just 14 balls, joining KL Rahul on the top of the leaderboard, while opener Venkatesh Iyer batted through the innings for his unbeaten 41-ball 50, as KKR completed a chase of 162 with as many as four overs to spare.