IPL 2022: KKR start the season with a clinical 6-wicket victory against CSK
CSK struggled initially when they were put to bat first, losing the top order in quick succession. Jadeja-Dhoni helped in posting a respectable total of 131 with a 70 off 57 balls. KKR played a clean innings with Nitish Rana adding 44 in 34 balls while Sam Billings helped pump the accelerator on the runs during the last leg of the 2nd innings
Dwayne Bravo of the Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer. He also performed the same dance after dismissing Nitish Rana and Sam Billings of the Kolkata Knight Riders, thus levelling his wicket count with that of Lasith Malinga's, during match 1 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on the 26th March 2022<br />Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL
Andre Russell of the Kolkata Knight Riders celebrating the wicket of Shivam Dube of the Chennai Super Kings during match 1 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on the 26th March 2022 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
MS Dhoni of the Chennai Superkings and Ravindra Jadeja of the Chennai Super Kings during match 1 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on the 26th March 2022<br />Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL
Sheldon Jackson of the Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Robin Uthappa of the Chennai Super Kings during match 1 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on the 26th March 2022. Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL
MS Dhoni completed a half century after almost three years and kept Chennai Super Kings in the game after a rapid top order collapse. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
Sam Billings of the Kolkata Knight Riders played a crucial knock during match 1 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on the 26th March 2022<br />Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL
Sheldon Jackson of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Shreyas Iyer of the Kolkata Knight Riders celebrate the win during match 1 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on the 26th March 2022. Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL