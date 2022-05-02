IPL 2022: KKR rediscover winning touch as they overcome wobbly RR
Check out photos from the IPL 2022 game between KKR and RR
1/5
Sanju Samson's 54 went in vain as Rajasthan Royals suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2022 match on Monday. Sportzpics
2/5
Tim Southee finished with figures of 2/46 for KKR in his four overs. Sportzpics
3/5
Nitish Rana played a pivotal part in KKR's chase of 153, scoring an unbeaten 48. Sportzpics
4/5
Rinku Singh powered himself to 42 off just 23 balls. Sportzpics
5/5
Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana celebrate KKR's win over RR. Sportzpics