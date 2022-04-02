IPL 2022: Jos Buttler's ton spells handsome victory for RR against MI
Jos Buttler's manic mayhem was matched in equal measure by spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal as Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 23 runs
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals celebrates his Hundred during match 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 2nd April 2022. Photo by Rahul Gulati / Sportzpics for IPL
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians bowls during match 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 2nd April 2022. Photo by Rahul Gulati / Sportzpics for IPL
Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot during match 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 2nd April 2022. Photo by Rahul Gulati / Sportzpics for IPL
Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians raises his bat after scoring a fifty during match 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 2nd April 2022. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL
Rajasthan Royals win during match 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 2nd April 2022. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL
N. Tilak Varma of Mumbai Indians raises his bat after scoring a fifty during match 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 2nd April 2022. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals takes the catch of Daniel Sams of Mumbai Indians during match 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 2nd April 2022. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL