IPL 2022: Jansen, Natarajan run riot as uninspiring RCB succumb to SRH

IPL 2022: Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli script RCB's seven-wicket win as MI lose four on the trot It was Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 68 that gave Mumbai Indians a respectable total of 151 for 6 but that was never going to be enough as young Anuj Rawat (66 off 47 balls) struck his maiden IPL fifty, anchoring the team to the target in just 18.3 overs.