IPL 2022: Jansen, Natarajan run riot as uninspiring RCB succumb to SRH

Check out the photos from IPL 2022 game between SRH and RCB.

FirstCricket Staff April 23, 2022 22:40:18 IST
South Africa's Marco Jansen earned a Player of the Match award for his splendid bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) eased to a thumping nine-wicket win in Saturday's second match. Sportzpics.
1/6
Marco Jansen removed Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat in the first over to put RCB in trouble. Jansen finished with figures of 3/25. Sportzpics
2/6
Virat Kohli sustained a second consecutive golden duck, adding more concerns to his inconsistent form in the tournament this year. Sportzpics
3/6
T Natarajan, too, enjoyed a fine spell with the ball to finish with figures of 3/10. RCB were bundled out for just 68 inside 17 overs. Sportzpics
4/6
Harshal Patel removed the only SRH wicket of Abhishek Sharma in the eighth over. Sportzpics
5/6
Rahul Tripathi (7*) and Kane Williamson (16*) finished the proceedings easily, with 12 overs to spare. Sportzpics
6/6
