IPL 2022: Jansen, Natarajan run riot as uninspiring RCB succumb to SRH
Check out the photos from IPL 2022 game between SRH and RCB.
South Africa's Marco Jansen earned a Player of the Match award for his splendid bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) eased to a thumping nine-wicket win in Saturday's second match. Sportzpics.
Marco Jansen removed Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat in the first over to put RCB in trouble. Jansen finished with figures of 3/25. Sportzpics
Virat Kohli sustained a second consecutive golden duck, adding more concerns to his inconsistent form in the tournament this year. Sportzpics
T Natarajan, too, enjoyed a fine spell with the ball to finish with figures of 3/10. RCB were bundled out for just 68 inside 17 overs. Sportzpics
Harshal Patel removed the only SRH wicket of Abhishek Sharma in the eighth over. Sportzpics
Rahul Tripathi (7*) and Kane Williamson (16*) finished the proceedings easily, with 12 overs to spare. Sportzpics