IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya leads from the front to help GT beat RR
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 52-ball 87, laced with four sixes and eight fours, to take his side to 192/4 against Rajasthan Royals in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Sportzpics
Rajasthan Royals pacer Kuldeep Sen impresses again as he dismissed Vijay Shankar early on during the first innings to play a key role in a positive start for GT in match 24 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium. Sportzpics
Gujarat Titans' Abhinav Manohar scored a valuable 43 runs while adding 86 runs for the fourth wicket with Pandya. Sportzpics
Jos Buttler kept Royals in the game as he produced a familiar swashbuckling 24-ball 54 but lacked help from the other end. Sportzpics
GT pacer Lockie Ferguson did the fatal damage to RR top order as he picked 3 wickets for 23 runs, including big scalp of Jos Buttler. Sportzpics
Hardik Pandya continued to make an impact during the 2nd innings as well as he picked a wicket and ran out RR captain Sanju Samson. Sportzpics
Yash Dayal left his mark on the game for GT as well with 3 wickets for 40 runs and picked RR's dangerman Devdutt Paddikal. Sportzpics