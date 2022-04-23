IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans survive late scare to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 runs
Check out photos from the IPL 2022 match between KKR and GT.
Andre Russell's 48 went in vain for Kolkata Knight Riders as they suffered an eight-run defeat to Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2022 match in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Sportzpics
Gujarat Titans won the toss and for the first time this season, a team opted to bat. Hardik Pandya scored 67 runs to lead GT to 156/9. Sportzpics
Andre Russell picked four wickets in the final over of GT's innings, while conceding only five runs in the process. Sportzpics
Tim Southee replaced Pat Cummins in the KKR XI, and made an instant impact, finishing with figures of 3/24. Sportzpics
Mohammad Shami was the most economical bowler for GT, finishing with figures of 2/20. Sportzpics