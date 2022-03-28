IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans edge Lucknow Super Giants to clinch maiden victory in tournament
LSG's Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni contributed 109 runs together against 82 balls but Gujarat Titans claimed their victory with 5 wickets in hand and 2 balls to spare.
David Miller and Rahul Tewatia of Gujarat Titans in action
Deepak Hooda of Lucknow super giants celebrating his half century
Deepak Hooda of Lucknow super giants and Ayush Badoni of Lucknow super giants
Gujarat Titans players celebrating the wicket of Evin Lewis of Lucknow super giants
Ayush Badoni of Lucknow super giants hits over the top for six
Mohammad Shami of Gujarat Titans celebrating the wicket of Manish Pandey of Lucknow super giants
Hardik Pandya Captain of Gujarat Titans batting
Hardik Pandya Captain of Gujarat Titans and Matthew Wade of Gujarat Titans
Lucknow Super Giants celebrating the wicket of Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans