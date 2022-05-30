IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans cap off memorable debut season with maiden title triumph

IPL 2022 GT vs RR, HIGHLIGHTS, Qualifier 1: David Miller, Hardik Pandya power GT into IPL 2022 final Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 1 HIGHLIGHTS - IPL 2022 GT vs RR cricket score, Qualifier 1 Match HIGHLIGHTS: Three maximums in a row and that's the end of the match. Gujarat Titans go into the final of IPL 2022