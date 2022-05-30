IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans cap off memorable debut season with maiden title triumph
Check out photos from the IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad, where Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to clinch their maiden title on debut.
Shubman Gill (45 not out) and David Miller (32 not out) forged a 47-run stand for the fourth wicket as Gujarat Titans outplayed Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to win their maiden IPL title in their debut season. Sportzpics
Opting to bat first, RR could only manage a total of 130/9. Jos Buttler top-scored for them with 39 runs. Sportzpics
Hardik Pandya celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler. Pandya finished with impressive figures of 3/17 from four overs. Sportzpics
R Sai Kishore too played his part with figures of 2/20. Sportzpics
In GT's reply of 131, Prasidh Krishna removed Wriddhiman Saha early. Sportzpics
Shubman Gill enthralled the crowd with 45 runs off 43 deliveries. Sportzpics