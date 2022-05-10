IPL 2022: GT cruise into playoffs with comfortable 62-run win against LSG
Opting to bat, GT posted 144 for 4 with opener Shubman Gill top-scoring with a 63 not out off 49 balls while David Miller chipped in with 26
1/6
Gujarat Titans players celebrate their 62-run win against LSG. Sportzpics for IPL
2/6
Ayush Badoni is stumped by Wriddhiman Saha. Sportzpics for IPL
3/6
Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans raises his bat after scoring a fifty. He scored 63 (not out) in 49 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
4/6
Avesh Khan of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Hardik Pandya. He took two wickets and conceded 26 runs in 4 overs. Sportzpics for IPL
5/6
Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Deepak Hooda. He bowled a phenomenal 3.5 overs and collected 4 wickets by conceding 24 runs. Sportzpics for IPL
6/6
KL Rahul reacts during the match. Sportzpics for IPL