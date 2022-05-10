Photos

IPL 2022: GT cruise into playoffs with comfortable 62-run win against LSG

Opting to bat, GT posted 144 for 4 with opener Shubman Gill top-scoring with a 63 not out off 49 balls while David Miller chipped in with 26

FirstCricket Staff May 10, 2022 23:23:38 IST
Gujarat Titans players celebrate their 62-run win against LSG. Sportzpics for IPL
1/6
Gujarat Titans players celebrate their 62-run win against LSG. Sportzpics for IPL
Ayush Badoni is stumped by Wriddhiman Saha. Sportzpics for IPL
2/6
Ayush Badoni is stumped by Wriddhiman Saha. Sportzpics for IPL
Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans raises his bat after scoring a fifty. He scored 63 (not out) in 49 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
3/6
Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans raises his bat after scoring a fifty. He scored 63 (not out) in 49 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
Avesh Khan of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Hardik Pandya. He took two wickets and conceded 26 runs in 4 overs. Sportzpics for IPL
4/6
Avesh Khan of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Hardik Pandya. He took two wickets and conceded 26 runs in 4 overs. Sportzpics for IPL
Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Deepak Hooda. He bowled a phenomenal 3.5 overs and collected 4 wickets by conceding 24 runs. Sportzpics for IPL
5/6
Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Deepak Hooda. He bowled a phenomenal 3.5 overs and collected 4 wickets by conceding 24 runs. Sportzpics for IPL
KL Rahul reacts during the match. Sportzpics for IPL
6/6
KL Rahul reacts during the match. Sportzpics for IPL