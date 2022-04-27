IPL 2022: GT break SRH's five-match winning streak with a stunning win in thriller at Wankhede

Live Score| IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Highlights: Tewatia, Rashid Khan help GT win thriller Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live update, IPL 2022 Live Score, watch Cricket Live score Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad on online and watch on TV: What a match this. Tewatia and Rashid Khan got together at 140/5 with 56 needed off 4 overs and they pulled off a stunning chase.