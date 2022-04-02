IPL 2022: Gill, Lockie shine as GT down DC to register second consecutive win
Shubhman Gill scored a handsome 85 runs while Lockie Ferguson took 4 wickets
Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans raises his bat after scoring a fifty. He went on to score 85 during match 10 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on the 2nd April 2022. Photo by Vipin Pawar / Sportzpics for IPL
Hardik Pandya captain of Gujarat Titans and Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans during match 10 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on the 2nd April 2022. Photo by Vipin Pawar / Sportzpics for IPL
Vijay Shankar of Gujarat Titans runout Lalit Yadav of Delhi Capitals during match 10 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on the 2nd April 2022. Photo by Faheem Hussain / Sportzpics for IPL
Rishabh Pant captain of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during match 10 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on the 2nd April 2022. Photo by Vipin Pawar / Sportzpics for IPL
Lockie Ferguson of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals during match 10 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on the 2nd April 2022. Photo by Pankaj Nangia / Sportzpics for IPL
Jayant Yadav of Gujarat Titans ties the shoelaces of Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant during match 10 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on the 2nd April 2022. Photo by Pankaj Nangia / Sportzpics for IPL
Gujarat Titans players celebrates after clinching a win against the Delhi Capitals. Photo by Vipin Pawar / Sportzpics for IPL