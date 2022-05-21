IPL 2022: Fatal mistakes cost DC playoffs spot as MI help RCB qualify with win

7/9

Rovman Powell of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during Match 69 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Sent into bat, DC were in a spot of bother at 50 for 4 before skipper Rishabh Pant (39) and Powell (43) joined hands and shared 75 runs for the fifth wicket to rescue the batting side. Sportzpics for IPL