IPL 2022: Fatal mistakes cost DC playoffs spot as MI help RCB qualify with win
Delhi Capitals exited from the Indian Premier League after losing by five wickets against Mumbai Indians in their must-win last league match in Mumbai on Saturday.
Tim David of Mumbai Indians bats during Match 69 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Tim David, who would have been out for 0 had DC opted to review a caught-behind decision, blasted 34 off 11 deliveries. Sportzpics for IPL
Shardul Thakur of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Dewald Brevis of Mumbai Indians during Match 69 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Shardul picked 2 for 32 for Delhi Capitals. Sportzpics for IPL
Dewald Brevis of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during Match 69 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Brevis scored 37 and was dropped by Rishabh Pant on 25. Sportzpics for IPL
Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians bats during Match 69 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Ishan got Mumbai Indians off to a solid start as he scored 48 off 35 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians during Match 69 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Sportzpics for IPL
Tim David of Mumbai Indians takes the catch of Shardul Thakur of Delhi Capitals during Match 69 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Sportzpics for IPL
Rovman Powell of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during Match 69 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Sent into bat, DC were in a spot of bother at 50 for 4 before skipper Rishabh Pant (39) and Powell (43) joined hands and shared 75 runs for the fifth wicket to rescue the batting side. Sportzpics for IPL
Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals bats during Match 69 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Returning to the team after recovering from a bout of typhoid, Prithvi looked in good touch, scoring 24 off 23 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Mitchell Marsh of Delhi Capitals during Match 69 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Bumrah snapped three wickets for 25. Sportzpics for IPL