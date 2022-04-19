Photos

IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis' 96 sets the stage for RCB's 18-run win against LSG

Brilliant bowling from by Josh Hazlewood has ensured the game stayed out of Lucknow's reach.

FirstCricket Staff April 19, 2022 23:48:24 IST
RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis contributed a handsome 96 off 64 balls till Jason holder claimed his wicket.<br />Sportzpics
1/7
Jason Holder of Lucknow Super Giants reacts after taking the wicket of Faf Du Plessis. He took two wickets in four overs while conceding only 25 runs. Sportzpics
2/7
KL Rahul Captain of Lucknow Super Giants walks back to the dugout after his dismissal by Harshal Patel. Sportzpics
3/7
Dushmanta Chameera of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli. He took two wickets in all. Sportzpics
4/7
Josh Hazlewood helped Royal Challengers Bangalore maintain their stellar display by scalping four wickets of Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Manish Pandey and Marcus Stoinis. Sportzpics
5/7
Quinton De Kock of Lucknow Super Giants walk back to the pavilion after dugout after scoring just 3 runs.  Sportzpics
6/7
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis greet each other and embrace after RCB win the match against LSG by 18 runs. Sportzpics
7/7
