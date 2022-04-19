IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis' 96 sets the stage for RCB's 18-run win against LSG
Brilliant bowling from by Josh Hazlewood has ensured the game stayed out of Lucknow's reach.
RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis contributed a handsome 96 off 64 balls till Jason holder claimed his wicket.<br />Sportzpics
Jason Holder of Lucknow Super Giants reacts after taking the wicket of Faf Du Plessis. He took two wickets in four overs while conceding only 25 runs. Sportzpics
KL Rahul Captain of Lucknow Super Giants walks back to the dugout after his dismissal by Harshal Patel. Sportzpics
Dushmanta Chameera of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli. He took two wickets in all. Sportzpics
Josh Hazlewood helped Royal Challengers Bangalore maintain their stellar display by scalping four wickets of Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Manish Pandey and Marcus Stoinis. Sportzpics
Quinton De Kock of Lucknow Super Giants walk back to the pavilion after dugout after scoring just 3 runs. Sportzpics
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis greet each other and embrace after RCB win the match against LSG by 18 runs. Sportzpics