IPL 2022: Evin Lewis, Ayush Badoni guide Lucknow Super Giants to six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings
Lucknow Super Giants defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets to register their first win in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Thursday.
Ayush Badoni of Lucknow Super Giants scores the winning runs during match 7 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Thursday. Sportzpics for IPL
Evin Lewis of Lucknow Super Giants bats during match 7 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Thursday. Lewis blazed away to 55 off 23 balls and was declared Man of the Match. Sportzpics for IPL
Dwaine Pretorius of the Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants as he walks off the field during match 7 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Thursday. KL scored 40 0ff 26 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
Dwayne Bravo of the Chennai Super Kings attempts to catch the ball during match 7 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Thursday. Bravo became the highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL with 171 scalps, surpassing Lasith Malinga's tally of 170 wickets. Sportzpics for IPL
KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock of Lucknow Super Giants fist bump during match 7 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Thursday. De Kock scored 61 getting the LSG off to a flying start along with KL Rahul. Sportzpics for IPL
Ravi Bishnoi of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates with teammates the wicket of Ambati Rayudu of the Chennai Super Kings during match 7 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Thursday. Bishnoi picked 2 wickets for 24. Sportzpics for IPL
Shivam Dube of the Chennai Super Kings bats during match 7 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Thursday. Dube struck an aggressive 49 off 30 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
Moeen Ali of the Chennai Super Kings walks off the field as Avesh Khan of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates his wicket during match 7 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Wednesday. Sportzpics for IPL
Robin Uthappa of the Chennai Super Kings celebrates his half century during match 7 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Thursday. Uthappa scored 50 0ff 27 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
Lucknow Super Giants' players celebrate the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad of the Chennai Super Kings during match 7 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Thursday. Sportzpics for IPL