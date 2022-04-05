IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik-Shahbaz Ahmed partnership help RCB steal the match from RR
Despite an early top order collapse for RCB, Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik's partnership of 99 runs off 49 balls helped RCB clinch a win
Rajasthan Royals fans pay tribute to former RR mentor late legend Shane Warne during match 13 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 5th April 2022 Photo by SAMUEL RAJKUMAR / Sportzpics for IPL
Shahbaz Ahamad of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 13 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 5th April 2022. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
Shahbaz Ahamad of Royal Challengers Bangalore hitting a six over the boundary during match 13 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 5th April 2022. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore hits a boundary during match 13 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 5th April 2022. Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL
Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals attempts to run out Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 13 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 5th April 2022. Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals celebrating his half century during match 13 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 5th April 2022 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore takes the catch to dismiss Devdutt Padikkal of Rajasthan Royals during match 13 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 5th April 2022. Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL
Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals celebrating during match 13 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 5th April 2022. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
Wanindu Hasaranga of Royal Challengers Bangalore Bowling during match 13 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 5th April 2022. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL