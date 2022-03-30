IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel hold nerve to take RCB over the line against KKR
Royal Challengers Bangalore batters overcame some nervy moments after leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga spun his way to a four-wicket haul to register a three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.
Dinesh Karthik and Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrate their team's victory during match 6 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. With seven runs needed off the last over, Karthik finished the game in style with a 6 and a 4. Photo by Deepak Malik/Sportzpics for IPL
Shahbaz Ahmed of Royal Challengers Bangalore is stumped during match 6 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo by Rahul Gulati/Sportzpics for IPL
Sunil Narine of the Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of David Willey of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 6 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo by Rahul Gulati/Sportzpics for IPL
Sherfane Rutherford of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match 6 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Rutherford scored 28 off 40 balls. Photo by Rahul Gulati/Sportzpics for IPL
Umesh Yadav of the Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates after taking the wicket of Anuj Rawat of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 6 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Umesh Yadav took two wickets while Tim Southee picked three for 20 runs. Photo by Rahul Gulati/Sportzpics for IPL
Captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore Faf Du Plessis takes the catch of Tim Southee of the Kolkata Knight Riders during match 6 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo by Rahul Gulati/Sportzpics for IPL
Andre Russell of the Kolkata Knight Riders bats during match 6 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Russell was the highest scorer for KKR with a 18-ball 25. Photo by Deepak Malik/Sportzpics for IPL
Wanindu Hasaranga, Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrate the wicket of Shreyas Iyer of the Kolkata Knight Riders during match 6 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Hasaranga picked up four wickets and gave away just 20 runs. Photo by Deepak Malik/Sportzpics for IPL
Akash Deep of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer of the Kolkata Knight Riders during match 6 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Akash Deep took 3 wickets for 45 runs. Photo by Deepak Malik/Sportzpics for IPL
Ajinkya Rahane of the Kolkata Knight Riders during match 6 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.<br />Photo by Deepak Malik/Sportzpics for IPL